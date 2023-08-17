2023 Middle Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are 1-5 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Alabama September 2 L 56-7 Crimson Tide (-39.5) 51.5 2 @ Missouri September 9 L 23-19 Tigers (-21.5) 47.5 3 Murray State September 16 W 35-14 Blue Raiders (-33.5) 50.5 4 Colorado State September 23 L 31-23 Blue Raiders (-3.5) 50.5 5 @ Western Kentucky September 28 L 31-10 Hilltoppers (-7) 60.5 6 Jacksonville State October 4 L 45-30 Blue Raiders (-3) 51.5 7 Louisiana Tech October 10 - Blue Raiders (-2.5) 54.5 View Full Table

Middle Tennessee Last Game

The Blue Raiders went head to head against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in their last outing, falling 45-30. Against the Gamecocks, Nicholas Vattiato led the Blue Raiders with 408 yards on 26-of-41 passing (63.4%) for two TDs and two interceptions. In the running game, Terry Wilkins totaled 75 rushing yards on one carry (75.0 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Justin Olson led the receiving charge against the Gamecocks, hauling in nine passes for 124 yards.

Middle Tennessee Betting Insights

Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

