NCAAF

2023 Middle Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Middle Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are 1-5 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ AlabamaSeptember 2L 56-7Crimson Tide (-39.5)51.5
2@ MissouriSeptember 9L 23-19Tigers (-21.5)47.5
3Murray StateSeptember 16W 35-14Blue Raiders (-33.5)50.5
4Colorado StateSeptember 23L 31-23Blue Raiders (-3.5)50.5
5@ Western KentuckySeptember 28L 31-10Hilltoppers (-7)60.5
6Jacksonville StateOctober 4L 45-30Blue Raiders (-3)51.5
7Louisiana TechOctober 10-Blue Raiders (-2.5)54.5
Middle Tennessee Last Game

The Blue Raiders went head to head against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in their last outing, falling 45-30. Against the Gamecocks, Nicholas Vattiato led the Blue Raiders with 408 yards on 26-of-41 passing (63.4%) for two TDs and two interceptions. In the running game, Terry Wilkins totaled 75 rushing yards on one carry (75.0 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Justin Olson led the receiving charge against the Gamecocks, hauling in nine passes for 124 yards.

Middle Tennessee Betting Insights

  • Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
