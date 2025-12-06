Michigan vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on December 6, 2025 at Crisler Center.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (94.8%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Michigan (-22.5) versus Rutgers on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

Michigan vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Rutgers is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than they did at home (5-10-0) last year.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wolverines have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Rutgers has put together a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2400 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (74th in college basketball).

Michigan's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, ranks 203rd in the nation averaging 16 points per game.

Rutgers' +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 71 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (101st in college basketball).

Rutgers' leading scorer, Dylan Grant, is 271st in college basketball, putting up 15.3 points per game.

The 43.9 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank second in the country, and are 15.2 more than the 28.7 their opponents collect per outing.

Aday Mara is 51st in college basketball play with 8.7 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are collecting 33.2 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.1.

Emmanuel Ogbole averages 7.3 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan ranks 39th in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 77.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Scarlet Knights rank 263rd in college basketball with 93 points scored per 100 possessions, and 162nd defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

