Michigan vs Purdue Fort Wayne Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (8-3) on December 22, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (69.5%)

If you plan to place a wager on Michigan-Purdue Fort Wayne matchup (in which Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 160.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Purdue Fort Wayne has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

At home last season, the Wolverines sported a better record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-9-0).

The Mastodons have been better against the spread on the road (4-1-0) than at home (2-2-0) this year.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in seven of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wolverines have been listed as a favorite of -7143 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Purdue Fort Wayne has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Mastodons have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 98.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. It is putting up 81 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and is allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 91st in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin paces Michigan, averaging 13.7 points per game (398th in the nation).

Purdue Fort Wayne puts up 84.6 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (195th in college basketball). It has a +166 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne's leading scorer, Jalen Jackson, ranks 65th in the nation, scoring 18.1 points per game.

The 33.5 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 153rd in the nation, and are 5.2 more than the 28.3 their opponents record per contest.

Danny Wolf paces the Wolverines with 9.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball action).

The Mastodons pull down 28.6 rebounds per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Eric Mulder leads the Mastodons with 7.2 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball).

Michigan's 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 105th in college basketball, and the 83.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

The Mastodons rank 13th in college basketball with 108.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 203rd defensively with 92 points conceded per 100 possessions.

