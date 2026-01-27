Michigan vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Michigan Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who have won 20 straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (68.8%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Michigan-Nebraska spread (Michigan -10.5) or total (155.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Nebraska has put together a 12-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Nebraska covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread, the Wolverines have performed better at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and zero times in five road games.

This year, the Cornhuskers are 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-0-0 ATS (1.000).

Michigan has won twice against the spread in conference play this year.

Nebraska is 7-2-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Michigan vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 16, or 94.1%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wolverines have a mark of 13-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -671 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has won each of those games.

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline underdog of +430 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 87% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Michigan was 75th in the nation on offense (78 points scored per game) and 160th defensively (71.5 points conceded).

With 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last season. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

With 76 points per game on offense, Nebraska was 116th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 72.6 points per contest, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

Nebraska pulled down 32.7 boards per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Nebraska delivered 14.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 124th in the nation.

Nebraska was 150th in college basketball with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per game.

