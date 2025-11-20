Michigan vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Michigan Wolverines versus the Maryland Terrapins is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Michigan vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-621) | Maryland: (+460)

Michigan: (-621) | Maryland: (+460) Spread: Michigan: -13.5 (-115) | Maryland: +13.5 (-105)

Michigan: -13.5 (-115) | Maryland: +13.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan's record against the spread is 3-7-0.

Michigan has won once ATS (1-4) as a 13.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Out of 10 Michigan games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Maryland has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Maryland is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year.

Of 10 Maryland games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (85.4%)

Michigan vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-105 odds), and Michigan, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Michigan vs Maryland Over/Under

The over/under for Michigan-Maryland on Nov. 22 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Michigan vs Maryland Moneyline

Michigan is a -621 favorite on the moneyline, while Maryland is a +460 underdog.

Michigan vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 27.7 68 17.7 12 47.3 10 Maryland 23.4 101 23.5 57 51.5 10

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Stadium: SECU Stadium

