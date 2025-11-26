Michigan vs Gonzaga College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Two streaking teams square off when the Michigan Wolverines (6-0) host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-0) on November 26, 2025. The Wolverines will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Gonzaga Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Michigan vs. Gonzaga Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (55.8%)

Before making an informed wager on Michigan-Gonzaga outing (in which Michigan is a 0.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 160.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Michigan vs. Gonzaga: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Gonzaga is 6-1-0 ATS this year.

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last season.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .286 (4-10-0) last year. Away, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wolverines have been a -111 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Gonzaga has not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bulldogs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -108 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 52.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Gonzaga Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78 points scored per game and 71.5 points conceded last year, Michigan was 75th in the country on offense and 160th defensively.

At 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

Michigan was the 14th-worst squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

Gonzaga was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked second-best in the nation by putting up 86.4 points per game. It ranked 107th in college basketball in points allowed (69.9 per contest).

Gonzaga pulled down 34.6 boards per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).

Gonzaga tallied plenty of assists last season, ranking best in the country with 19.7 per game.

Gonzaga ranked 25th-best in the nation by averaging only 9.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 140th in college basketball (11.7 per contest).

