Iowa State vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on November 26, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Iowa State vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (87.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Iowa State-Syracuse spread (Iowa State -9.5) or over/under (158.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's less often than Syracuse covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

The Cyclones covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered nine times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Orange had a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Iowa State vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Cyclones this season with a -629 moneyline set for this game.

Syracuse has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Orange have played as a moneyline underdog of +450 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 86.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked team in the country (80.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Iowa State was 142nd in the country in rebounds (32.7 per game) last season. It was 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3 per game).

Iowa State was 77th in the nation in assists (15 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 13th-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Syracuse averaged 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 77.8 points per contest (322nd-ranked).

Syracuse averaged 33.6 rebounds per game (75th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Syracuse dished out 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 174th in the nation.

Syracuse ranked 25th-worst in the nation with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball).

