Michigan State vs Toledo College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Michigan State Spartans (9-1) take on the Toledo Rockets (5-5) on December 16, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (92%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan State (-22.5) versus Toledo on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Toledo has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread last season, the Spartans performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

Last year, the Rockets were 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, they were 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

Michigan State vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -10000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Toledo has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

The Rockets have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 76.5 per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while giving up 62.1 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball) and has a +144 scoring differential overall.

Jaxon Kohler paces Michigan State, scoring 13.8 points per game (410th in college basketball).

Toledo has a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and is giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Sonny Wilson leads Toledo, scoring 15.9 points per game (201st in college basketball).

The Spartans record 38.2 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while conceding 26.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.5 boards per game.

Kohler is 19th in college basketball play with 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Rockets rank 279th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 their opponents average.

Sean Craig tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball).

Michigan State's 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 131st in college basketball, and the 81.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

The Rockets rank 95th in college basketball averaging 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 271st, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!