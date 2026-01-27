Michigan State vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 8-1 Big Ten) on January 27, 2026 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (88.4%)

Michigan State is a 14.5-point favorite against Rutgers on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 136.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the contest.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered 12 times in 20 games with a spread this season.

Rutgers has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (40%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-1-0) than they have in home games (6-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Scarlet Knights have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Michigan State has covered the spread seven times in nine conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Rutgers is 5-4-0 this season.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite 16 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1786 or better.

Rutgers has been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. Rutgers has finished 3-10 in those games.

The Scarlet Knights have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +980 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 94.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +327 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.1 points per game (127th in college basketball) and gives up 62.8 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s 13.4 points per game lead Michigan State and are 499th in the nation.

Rutgers is being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -96 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.7 points per game (319th in college basketball), and allows 74.5 per outing (208th in college basketball).

Tariq Francis' 15.9 points per game paces Rutgers and ranks 227th in college basketball.

The Spartans rank ninth in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 13.4 more than the 25.0 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler's 9.6 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 24th in college basketball action.

The Scarlet Knights grab 32.2 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Emmanuel Ogbole is 178th in the nation with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State ranks 55th in college basketball by averaging 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 12th in college basketball, allowing 82.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Scarlet Knights rank 325th in college basketball with 90.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 265th defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

