Michigan State vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) on January 15, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (81.3%)

Before you decide to wager on Michigan State-Penn State outing (in which Michigan State is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 155.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Michigan State vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together an 11-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last season, the Spartans performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Nittany Lions were 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Michigan State hasn't lost a game against the spread in conference play this season.

Penn State has two Big Ten wins against the spread this year.

Michigan State vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Spartans have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -781 or better.

Penn State has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +530 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 88.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +245 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. It is putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and is giving up 66.0 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.

Jaden is 356th in the nation with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

Penn State puts up 84.4 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per outing (157th in college basketball). It has a +234 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. paces Penn State, recording 13.9 points per game (375th in college basketball).

The 37.6 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 10th in the country, and are 10.2 more than the 27.4 their opponents record per contest.

Jaxon Kohler paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball play).

The Nittany Lions win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They collect 33.0 rebounds per game, 165th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is 219th in the country with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State ranks 56th in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Nittany Lions record 103.4 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

