FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Michael Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Michael Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Michael Wilson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 13th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 142.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points100.611428
2026 Projected Fantasy Points102.310934

Michael Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

Wilson picked up 26.2 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 142 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints0.54150
Week 2Panthers7.121111
Week 3@49ers0.52150
Week 4Seahawks1.563150
Week 5Titans1.642160
Week 6@Colts4.454440
Week 7Packers4.043400

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Wilson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Wilson126781006715
Trey McBride16912612391132
Marvin Harrison Jr.734160849
Kendrick Bourne533755102

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Michael Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup