Michael Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Michael Wilson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 13th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 142.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 100.6 114 28 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 102.3 109 34

Michael Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

Wilson picked up 26.2 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 142 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 2 Panthers 7.1 2 1 11 1 Week 3 @49ers 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1.5 6 3 15 0 Week 5 Titans 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.4 5 4 44 0 Week 7 Packers 4.0 4 3 40 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Wilson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Wilson 126 78 1006 7 15 Trey McBride 169 126 1239 11 32 Marvin Harrison Jr. 73 41 608 4 9 Kendrick Bourne 53 37 551 0 2

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