Michael Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Michael Wilson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 13th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 142.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|100.6
|114
|28
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|102.3
|109
|34
Michael Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game
Wilson picked up 26.2 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 142 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|0.5
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|7.1
|2
|1
|11
|1
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|1.5
|6
|3
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|1.6
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|4.4
|5
|4
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|4.0
|4
|3
|40
|0
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Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers
The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Wilson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Michael Wilson
|126
|78
|1006
|7
|15
|Trey McBride
|169
|126
|1239
|11
|32
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|73
|41
|608
|4
|9
|Kendrick Bourne
|53
|37
|551
|0
|2
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