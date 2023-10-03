Michael Thomas Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Wideout Michael Thomas faces a matchup versus the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (196 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his New Orleans Saints meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Thomas for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thomas vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.98

5.98 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.82

46.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 132nd overall, as he has put up 21.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has totaled 158 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 17 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 15.8 (5.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Tennessee Titans, when he posted 6.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Thomas' matchup versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 5.0 fantasy points. He tallied six receptions for 50 yards on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

New England has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

New England's defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New England this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against New England this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Patriots this year.

