Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the team with last year's 23rd-ranked passing defense, the Houston Texans (234.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Pittman, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Texans.

Thinking about playing Pittman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pittman vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.73

8.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.92

66.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Pittman was 25th at his position (and 89th overall) in fantasy points, with 141.2 (8.8 per game).

Pittman accumulated 16.5 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last season.

Pittman's 15.7 fantasy points in Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- eight receptions, 97 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Pittman picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 44 yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 18 versus the Houston Texans.

In his second-worst game of the year, Pittman ended up with 3.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on five targets -- in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston allowed over 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

Last season, the Texans allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

Last year, the Texans allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Houston last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Texans allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Houston allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Texans allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

Against Houston last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

The Texans allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.