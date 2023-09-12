Michael Gallup Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup will be up against the team with last year's third-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (189.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Gallup's next game against the Jets, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Gallup vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.09

5.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.27

35.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Gallup 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 66.4 fantasy points (4.7 per game), Gallup was 67th at his position (and 174th in the league).

In his one game this season, Gallup accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. He had 10 receiving yards on one catch (two targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 13 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gallup posted a season-high 14.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 23 yards and two touchdowns.

Gallup accumulated 10.6 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- five catches, 46 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Jets Defensive Performance

Looking at last season, New York did not let a QB put up over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

The Jets surrendered at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jets gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New York gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Jets allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New York last season, 10 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Jets allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

