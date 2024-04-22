Miami Heat NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Miami Heat are in the NBA postseason!

Miami secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating the Chicago Bulls in their last game of the Play-In Tournament. Now, the Heat will be going for the upset against the Eastern Conference 1 seed Boston Celtics to continue their journey for the championship trophy.

Here's what to know about the Heat's 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Heat ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 46-36 record, which was good enough to finish 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 8 seed faces the 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Miami Heat Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 8 seed, the Heat play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Celtics will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Heat) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Heat win this series and advance, they would face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Miami Heat First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

The Heat lost the first game of the series, 114-94, in a battle against the Celtics on Sunday, April 21st. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the series.

Date Opponent Time How to Watch April 24 @ Boston 7:00 PM TNT April 27 vs Boston 6:00 PM TNT April 29 vs Boston TBD May 1 @ Boston TBD May 3 vs Boston TBD May 5 @ Boston TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:00am ET on April 22nd:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +120 Denver Nuggets +290 Oklahoma City Thunder +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +1800 View Full Table

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!