Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-1149) | Virginia Tech: (+730)

Miami (FL): (-1149) | Virginia Tech: (+730) Spread: Miami (FL): -17.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +17.5 (-105)

Miami (FL): -17.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +17.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 6-4-0 this year.

As at least a 17.5-point favorite, Miami (FL) has two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been four Miami (FL) games (of 10) that went over the total this year.

Virginia Tech has won twice against the spread this season.

Of 10 Virginia Tech games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (94.9%)

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is an underdog by 17.5 points versus Miami (FL). Virginia Tech is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus Virginia Tech, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Virginia Tech-Miami (FL), Virginia Tech is the underdog at +730, and Miami (FL) is -1149.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 33.7 29 14.2 7 52.5 10 Virginia Tech 23.3 102 30.1 103 51.7 10

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.