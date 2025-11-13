Miami (FL) vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Miami Hurricanes are playing the NC State Wolfpack.
Miami (FL) vs NC State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-699) | NC State: (+500)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -15.5 (-110) | NC State: +15.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (FL) vs NC State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 this year.
- Miami (FL) has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 15.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Miami (FL) has played nine games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, NC State is 4-5-0 this year.
- NC State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- This year, six of NC State's nine games have hit the over.
Miami (FL) vs NC State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (86.5%)
Miami (FL) vs NC State Point Spread
NC State is the underdog by 15.5 points against Miami (FL). NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -110.
Miami (FL) vs NC State Over/Under
Miami (FL) versus NC State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Miami (FL) vs NC State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. NC State reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-699) and NC State as the underdog (+500).
Miami (FL) vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|32.9
|41
|15.0
|10
|52.2
|9
|NC State
|32.4
|51
|30.6
|102
|57.3
|9
Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
