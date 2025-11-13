Miami (FL) vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Miami Hurricanes are playing the NC State Wolfpack.

Miami (FL) vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-699) | NC State: (+500)

Miami (FL): (-699) | NC State: (+500) Spread: Miami (FL): -15.5 (-110) | NC State: +15.5 (-110)

Miami (FL): -15.5 (-110) | NC State: +15.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs NC State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 this year.

Miami (FL) has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 15.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Miami (FL) has played nine games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, NC State is 4-5-0 this year.

NC State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, six of NC State's nine games have hit the over.

Miami (FL) vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (86.5%)

Miami (FL) vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is the underdog by 15.5 points against Miami (FL). NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -110.

Miami (FL) vs NC State Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus NC State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Miami (FL) vs NC State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. NC State reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-699) and NC State as the underdog (+500).

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 32.9 41 15.0 10 52.2 9 NC State 32.4 51 30.6 102 57.3 9

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

