Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (72-64) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-106)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SNY

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-174) | CHW: (+146)

NYM: (-174) | CHW: (+146) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

NYM: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 10-5, 3.51 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-9, 3.64 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Sean Manaea (10-5, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA). Manaea's team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Manaea's team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. When Crochet starts, the White Sox are 13-12-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 5-13 in Crochet's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.7%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-White Sox, New York is the favorite at -174, and Chicago is +146 playing at home.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and New York is -104 to cover the runline.

Mets versus White Sox, on September 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 43, or 55.8%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won nine of 13 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 63-69-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 124 total times this season. They've gone 24-100 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Chicago has a record of 15-72 (17.2%).

The White Sox have played in 132 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-68-5).

The White Sox have a 53-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.2% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .243 with 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 85th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Brandon Nimmo has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.343/.405.

Nimmo has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double and three walks.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Winker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .571 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated 113 hits with a .388 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .220. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-high .312 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while batting .236.

Mets vs White Sox Head to Head

8/31/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/30/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/20/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/18/2023: 11-10 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

