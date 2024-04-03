Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Mets take on the Detroit Tigers.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (0-4) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-0)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | DET: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196)

NYM: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto (Mets) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Matt Manning (Tigers) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA

The Mets will look to Jose Butto versus the Tigers and Matt Manning. Butto did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Manning's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mets are +162 to cover, and the Tigers are -196.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Tigers on April 4 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets were favorites in 87 games last season and came away with the win 50 times (57.5%) in those contests.

Last year, New York won 30 of 59 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 66 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 41% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (48-69).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer last year, Detroit went 39-56 (41.1%).

The Tigers played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-77-6).

Mets Player Leaders

Last season, Francisco Lindor finished with 31 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.

Pete Alonso had 123 hits while batting .217 with 69 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo had an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 last season.

Jeff McNeil slashed .270/.333/.378 and finished with an OPS of .711.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson accumulated a slugging percentage of .446 with 141 hits a season ago.

Mark Canha had an on-base percentage of .355 while batting .262.

Kerry Carpenter had 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while batting .278 last season.

Matthew Vierling hit .261 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Tigers Head to Head

4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

