Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The New York Mets versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (0-4) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-0)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSDET

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | DET: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA

The Mets will call on Adrian Houser versus the Tigers and Casey Mize. Houser and his team were 14-7-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Houser and his team were 5-2 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Mize and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.6%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Mets, Detroit is the underdog at +102, and New York is -120 playing at home.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Tigers are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Tigers on April 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets were victorious in 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 38 of 71 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 66 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Tigers finished 48-69 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 41% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, Detroit went 41-62 (39.8%).

The Tigers played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-77-6).

Mets Player Leaders

Last season, Francisco Lindor finished with 31 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.

Pete Alonso had 123 hits while batting .217 with 69 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo had an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 last season.

Jeff McNeil slashed .270/.333/.378 and finished with an OPS of .711.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson racked up a slugging percentage of .446 with 141 hits a season ago.

Mark Canha had an on-base percentage of .355 while batting .262.

Kerry Carpenter had 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .278 last season.

Matthew Vierling hit .261 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Tigers Head to Head

4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

