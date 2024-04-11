Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB slate on Friday includes the New York Mets facing the Kansas City Royals.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (5-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-4)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSKC

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | KC: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

NYM: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (1-0) will take the ball for the Royals. Severino has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Severino's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Wacha has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for one Wacha start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.7%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Mets are +152 to cover, and the Royals are -184.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

The Mets-Royals contest on April 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 11 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won five of the eight games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-7-0).

The Royals have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads New York in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 10 hits. He has a .233 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 113th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Starling Marte has a double, a home run and five walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 74th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .220 with a .420 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Alonso brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jeff McNeil has been key for New York with seven hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .314.

McNeil brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 hits with a .755 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Royals. He's batting .358 and with an on-base percentage of .414.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is third in slugging.

MJ Melendez has a .426 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .675.

His batting average ranks 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks while batting .226.

Salvador Perez is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

