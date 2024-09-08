Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (78-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-75)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSOH

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-210) | CIN: (+176)

NYM: (-210) | CIN: (+176) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-104) | CIN: +1.5 (-115)

NYM: -1.5 (-104) | CIN: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 10-6, 3.84 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 1-0, 6.48 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA). Severino and his team are 10-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Severino's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). The Reds have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Aguiar's four starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Aguiar starts this season -- they won both.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (65.4%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +176 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are -104 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -115.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Reds contest on Sept. 8 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -210 or better.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 68-69-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 32 of the 71 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.1%).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-64-7).

The Reds have put together a 76-61-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 158 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Alonso enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.342/.401.

Nimmo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .478 and has 142 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer is batting .233 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 112th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India has racked up a team-best .350 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

