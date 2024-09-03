Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets take on the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Red Sox Game Info
- New York Mets (74-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-68)
- Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: NESN
Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | BOS: (+114)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-1, 2.83 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-12, 4.12 ERA
The Mets will look to David Peterson (8-1) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (8-12). Peterson and his team are 11-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team is 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 10-17-0 record against the spread in Crawford's starts. The Red Sox have a 4-9 record in Crawford's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (50.8%)
Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Red Sox, New York is the favorite at -134, and Boston is +114 playing on the road.
Mets vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and New York is +146 to cover the runline.
Mets vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mets versus Red Sox game on September 3 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 26-15 when favored by -134 or more this year.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 134 opportunities.
- In 134 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 65-69-0 against the spread.
- The Red Sox have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-31).
- Boston is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The Red Sox have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-59-5).
- The Red Sox have gone 63-72-0 against the spread this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor leads New York with 153 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Lindor will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .270 with 57 walks and 61 runs scored.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has a .527 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Duran takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
- Rafael Devers' 132 hits and .360 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .552.
- He is 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- Wilyer Abreu is batting .269 with 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
Mets vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
