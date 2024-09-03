Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets take on the Boston Red Sox.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (74-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: NESN

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | BOS: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | BOS: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-1, 2.83 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-12, 4.12 ERA

The Mets will look to David Peterson (8-1) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (8-12). Peterson and his team are 11-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team is 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 10-17-0 record against the spread in Crawford's starts. The Red Sox have a 4-9 record in Crawford's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.8%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Red Sox, New York is the favorite at -134, and Boston is +114 playing on the road.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and New York is +146 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Mets versus Red Sox game on September 3 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57%) in those games.

New York has a record of 26-15 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 134 opportunities.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 65-69-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-31).

Boston is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-59-5).

The Red Sox have gone 63-72-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 153 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .270 with 57 walks and 61 runs scored.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .527 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Duran takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Rafael Devers' 132 hits and .360 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .552.

He is 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .269 with 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Mets vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

