Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Mets take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (48-35) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-50)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and WPIX

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

NYM: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.45 ERA

The probable starters are Frankie Montas for the Mets and Mike Burrows (1-2) for the Pirates. Montas and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Montas' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Burrows' five starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.1%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mets vs Pirates moneyline has New York as a -148 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog at home.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Mets are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +114 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -137.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Pirates game on June 29 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (69.1%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 80 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 41-39-0 in 80 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have a 21-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 9-22 record (winning just 29% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-44-3).

The Pirates have a 38-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .259 with 68 walks and 61 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .514.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 73rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Alonso enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double and an RBI.

Francisco Lindor has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Nimmo has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .205. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .236 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .339 and has 67 hits, both team-best figures for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks while batting .277.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

