Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (8-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+162)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 1-1, 3.45 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Quintana (1-1) for the Mets and Jared Jones (1-2) for the Pirates. Quintana has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Quintana's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Jones' three starts with a set spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Jones starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57.6%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mets vs Pirates moneyline has New York as a -116 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Pirates are +162 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

Mets versus Pirates on April 16 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

New York has a record of 4-6 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 14 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 6-8-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won eight of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have collected an 11-5-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 16 hits, batting .254 this season with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .217 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualified, he ranks 130th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Starling Marte has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Marte has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jeff McNeil has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best .408 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 93rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Connor Joe leads his team with 15 hits. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has racked up a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.354).

Edward Olivares is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

4/15/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/14/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/10/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/9/2023: 14-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

14-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/18/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 9/17/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/16/2022: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!