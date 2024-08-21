Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (65-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (74-53)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 9-5, 3.46 ERA vs Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 6-5, 4.85 ERA

The Mets will call on Sean Manaea (9-5) versus the Orioles and Cole Irvin (6-5). When Manaea starts, his team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season. When Manaea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-6. The Orioles have gone 8-5-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for four Irvin starts this season -- they won every time.

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-142) and Baltimore as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -178.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Orioles game on August 21 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 40, or 54.1%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 18 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 122 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 58-64-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 13-11 in those games.

Baltimore has gone 2-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (66.7%).

The Orioles have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-46-5).

The Orioles have covered 56.3% of their games this season, going 67-52-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 136 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .471, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 45th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is batting .242 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .229 with a .415 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Nimmo brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jesse Winker has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .375, a slugging percentage of .558, and has 142 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .287).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 40 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 96th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .263.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .276 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Mets vs Orioles Head to Head

8/20/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/5/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

