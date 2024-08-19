Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the New York Mets taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (64-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-52)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | BAL: (+116)

NYM: (-134) | BAL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 7-1, 3.04 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-11, 4.89 ERA

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (7-1) for the Mets and Trevor Rogers (2-11) for the Orioles. When Peterson starts, his team is 10-3-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 9-14-0 ATS in Rogers' 23 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have a 6-13 record in Rogers' 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.1%)

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Mets are +150 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -182.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Orioles contest on August 19 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (54.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 21-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 120 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 58-62-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 12 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (54.5%).

Baltimore has gone 3-1 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (75%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-45-5).

The Orioles have collected a 65-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He has a .264 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .372 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 115 hits. He is batting .243 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 92nd, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .229 with a .414 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Nimmo brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jesse Winker has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Winker enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a walk and an RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .374, a slugging percentage of .562, and has 141 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .288).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 40 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 96th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks while batting .266.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .277 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

