Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (83-68) vs. Washington Nationals (68-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MASN

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 9-9, 3.91 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 4-7, 3.70 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with DJ Herz (4-7, 3.70 ERA). Quintana and his team are 14-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Quintana starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-7. When Herz starts, the Nationals have gone 8-9-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 4-8 in Herz's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.9%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while New York is a -164 favorite at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Mets are +130 to cover, and the Nationals are -156.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Nationals on Sept. 18 is 7. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 52, or 59.1%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 14 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 72-74-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 118 total times this season. They've finished 52-66 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Washington has a 23-35 record (winning only 39.7% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-73-6).

The Nationals have collected an 82-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 163 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .246 with 31 doubles, 33 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying batters, he is 86th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Alonso brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .227 with a .392 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Nimmo has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .260 with 61 walks and 63 runs scored.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .240 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Abrams hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Luis Garcia's 131 hits, .319 on-base percentage and .440 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .280.

He is 23rd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .230 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Jacob Young is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/1/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.