Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

The New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (81-68) vs. Washington Nationals (68-81)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

NYM: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

NYM: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 11-5, 3.35 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 10-12, 4.19 ERA

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (11-5) for the Mets and Jake Irvin (10-12) for the Nationals. When Manaea starts, his team is 18-10-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. The Nationals are 16-14-0 ATS in Irvin's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have an 11-15 record in Irvin's 26 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (64.8%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and New York is +114 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Nationals game on Sept. 16 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (58.1%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 9-4 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 144 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 71-73-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 52 of the 116 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.8%).

Washington has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-72-6).

The Nationals have put together an 81-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (163) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .241 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 64 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 103rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.335/.393.

Nimmo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .261 with 60 walks and 63 runs scored.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .239 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 131 hits and a .320 OBP, with a team-best .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .232.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .258.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/1/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

