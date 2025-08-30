Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30
Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets facing the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Marlins Game Info
- New York Mets (73-62) vs. Miami Marlins (63-72)
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, WPIX, and FDSFL
Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | MIA: (+144)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-5, 3.18 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 3.32 ERA
The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (8-5, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.32 ERA). Peterson and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. The Marlins are 15-8-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Marlins have a 9-9 record in Cabrera's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (62.5%)
Mets vs Marlins Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +144 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Marlins Spread
- The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Mets are +128 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -154.
Mets vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Marlins on Aug. 30 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 54, or 60%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 24 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 128 opportunities.
- In 128 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 62-66-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 109 total times this season. They've gone 51-58 in those games.
- Miami is 14-18 (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-67-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have collected a 76-55-0 record against the spread this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 119 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .494.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Pete Alonso leads New York with 139 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He is 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Alonso heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Francisco Lindor has hit 25 homers with a team-high .459 SLG this season.
- Lindor brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .331 OBP and 77 RBI for New York this season.
- Nimmo heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards' .359 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 143rd in slugging.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .229 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .235 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
Mets vs Marlins Head to Head
- 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
