Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets facing the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (73-62) vs. Miami Marlins (63-72)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, WPIX, and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | MIA: (+144)

NYM: (-172) | MIA: (+144) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-5, 3.18 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 3.32 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (8-5, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.32 ERA). Peterson and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. The Marlins are 15-8-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Marlins have a 9-9 record in Cabrera's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62.5%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +144 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Mets are +128 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -154.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Marlins on Aug. 30 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 54, or 60%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 24 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 128 opportunities.

In 128 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 62-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 109 total times this season. They've gone 51-58 in those games.

Miami is 14-18 (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-67-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 76-55-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 119 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 139 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the major leagues.

Alonso heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 25 homers with a team-high .459 SLG this season.

Lindor brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .331 OBP and 77 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards' .359 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 143rd in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .229 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .235 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

