Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Mets facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (72-62) vs. Miami Marlins (63-71)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-184) | MIA: (+154)

NYM: (-184) | MIA: (+154) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144)

NYM: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 6-3, 3.44 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Jonah Tong and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (6-3, 3.44 ERA). Tong did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Marlins have an 8-4-0 ATS record in Pérez's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 6-2 record in Pérez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58.4%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Mets, Miami is the underdog at +154, and New York is -184 playing at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Marlins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +120.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins game on Aug. 29, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 18-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 127 opportunities.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 61-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 47.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (51-57).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Miami has a record of 12-16 (42.9%).

The Marlins have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-67-0).

The Marlins have covered 58.5% of their games this season, going 76-54-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .248 with 108 walks and 97 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .486.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 136 hits. He is batting .267 this season and has 65 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alonso takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 25 homers with a team-high .457 SLG this season.

Lindor enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a walk and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-high .360 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 143rd in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .228 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .231 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

