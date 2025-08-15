Mets vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners.

Mets vs Mariners Game Info

New York Mets (64-57) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-55)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and ROOT Sports NW

Mets vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | SEA: (-100)

NYM: (-118) | SEA: (-100) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+155)

NYM: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 4.33 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Sean Manaea (1-1) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (8-6) will take the ball for the Mariners. Manaea's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Manaea's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 10-14-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The Mariners have a 2-2 record in Castillo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.4%)

Mets vs Mariners Moneyline

The Mets vs Mariners moneyline has New York as a -118 favorite, while Seattle is a -100 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Mariners are +155 to cover, while the Mets are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Mariners Over/Under

The Mets-Mariners game on Aug. 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Mets vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 50 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 46-30 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 115 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 54-61-0 against the spread in their 115 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 16 of the 32 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Seattle is 15-11 (winning 57.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 118 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-52-5).

The Mariners have gone 51-67-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .252 with 92 walks and 86 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .494.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Soto will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 123 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .528, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Alonso heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.320/.435.

Lindor enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .251 with a .322 OBP and 67 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 108 hits. He's batting .243 and slugging .582 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 117th, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor's .359 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .459.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has put up a slugging percentage of .457, a team-high for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .234 with 20 doubles, 37 home runs and 32 walks.

