Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (14-14) vs. Chicago Cubs (18-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-210) | CHC: -1.5 (+172)

NYM: +1.5 (-210) | CHC: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 3.33 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Mets and Javier Assad (2-0) for the Cubs. When Manaea starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Cubs have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Assad's starts. The Cubs have a 2-1 record in Assad's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.8%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

The Mets vs Cubs moneyline has New York as a -126 favorite, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Cubs are +172 to cover, while the Mets are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

The Mets-Cubs contest on April 30 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 3-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 26 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have an 11-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.9% of those games).

Chicago has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs are 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 26 hits, which leads New York hitters this season, while batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .206 with 21 walks and 15 runs scored. He's slugging .353.

Among qualified batters, he is 151st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Jeff McNeil has been key for New York with 23 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

McNeil has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Mike Tauchman is hitting .296 with six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .432.

Nico Hoerner's .339 on-base percentage and .346 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .262.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .212.

Michael Busch has 25 hits to lead his team.

Mets vs Cubs Head to Head

4/29/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2023: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/16/2022: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2022: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/7/2023: 11-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/25/2023: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/17/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

