Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the New York Mets taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (13-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-14)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | STL: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto (Mets) - 0-0, 1.65 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-3, 6.49 ERA

The Mets will call on Jose Butto against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-3). Butto has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Butto's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Mikolas' five starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 1-2 in Mikolas' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.2%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Cardinals are -182 to cover, and the Mets are +150.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Cardinals on April 26, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 11-11-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won five of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-15-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 25 hits, which is best among New York hitters this season, while batting .263 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .516.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 75th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Starling Marte has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .450 this season. He's batting .290.

Among qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .206/.291/.361.

Brandon Nimmo has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has accumulated a slugging percentage of .389, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 69th and he is 101st in slugging.

Arenado takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .308 with a double, five walks and three RBI.

Willson Contreras paces his team with 20 hits and a .422 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .529.

He ranks 41st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brendan Donovan is hitting .217 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Masyn Winn is batting .299 with three doubles, two triples and nine walks.

