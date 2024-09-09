Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (78-65) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-76)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

NYM: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-5, 4.95 ERA vs Ryan Burr (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 4.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill (3-5) to the mound, while Ryan Burr (0-1) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. When Megill starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. When Megill starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-5. Burr has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Burr starts this season.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.2%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Mets vs Blue Jays moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mets are +126 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -152.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Blue Jays on Sept. 9, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (57.8%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 31-20 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 138 opportunities.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 68-70-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have put together a 22-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has gone 17-25 (40.5%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-65-3).

The Blue Jays have a 70-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 158 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .492, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has totaled 177 hits with a .395 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .324.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is second, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is eighth in slugging.

George Springer has 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks while batting .222. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .216 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Ernie Clement is hitting .258 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks.

