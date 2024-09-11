Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (79-66) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (69-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 11-5, 3.43 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 8-4, 3.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Sean Manaea (11-5) to the mound, while Bowden Francis (8-4) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Manaea and his team have a record of 17-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Manaea's team has won 68.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-6). The Blue Jays have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Francis' starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Francis' starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.5%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Mets vs Blue Jays moneyline has New York as a -124 favorite, while Toronto is a +106 underdog at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Mets are +140 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -170.

Mets versus Blue Jays, on Sept. 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (57.6%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 37-24 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 140 opportunities.

The Mets are 68-72-0 against the spread in their 140 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 23-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Toronto has a 19-34 record (winning only 35.8% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-66-4 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 72-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (159) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .239 with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 103rd, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Brandon Nimmo has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.337/.393.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 108 hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.549), while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (178, while batting .321).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .221 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .214 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .265.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/10/2024: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

