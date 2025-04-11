Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The New York Mets will face the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (8-4) vs. Athletics (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA+ and SNY

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 0-1, 2.79 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.46 ERA

The Mets will look to Griffin Canning (0-1) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-1). Canning has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Canning's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Sears has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Sears start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.7%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Mets-Athletics on April 11, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in seven of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Mets have won seven of nine games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a total this season.

The Mets are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 3-6 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (37.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-4-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.451), slugging percentage (.667) and total hits (14) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

He is 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .279 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.292/.366.

Lindor brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with nine hits, an OBP of .245 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has accumulated 17 hits with a .426 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both statistics. He's batting .354 and slugging .771.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Jacob Wilson's .583 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .396 with an on-base percentage of .396.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 21st in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has three home runs and seven walks while hitting .205.

Lawrence Butler has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .260.

