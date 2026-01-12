FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-15-4)
  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-152)Red Wings (+126)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (57%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -194.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Red Wings on Jan. 12 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

