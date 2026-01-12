Hurricanes vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-15-4)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-152) Red Wings (+126) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (57%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -194.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Red Wings on Jan. 12 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

