Memphis vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) will visit the Memphis Tigers (9-3) after winning three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (69.3%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Memphis-Ole Miss spread (Memphis -1.5) or total (151.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Ole Miss has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Memphis (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Ole Miss (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

In home games last season, the Tigers sported a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-8-0).

Against the spread, the Rebels were better at home (8-10-0) than on the road (4-7-0) last year.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in five games this year and has walked away with the win four times (80%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won four of five games when listed as at least -125 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has compiled a 2-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, the Rebels have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 55.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis outscores opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 78.4 per game to rank 114th in college basketball while giving up 76 per outing to rank 292nd in college basketball) and has a +29 scoring differential overall.

PJ Haggerty leads Memphis, putting up 22.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball).

Ole Miss has a +216 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18 points per game. It is putting up 81.8 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and is giving up 63.8 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla's team-leading 14.8 points per game rank him 271st in the nation.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 234th in the country. Their opponents pull down 32 per outing.

Dain Dainja tops the Tigers with 6.9 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball play).

The Rebels average 31.9 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by two boards per game.

Malik Dia tops the Rebels with 5.3 rebounds per game (484th in college basketball).

Memphis' 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 165th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 260th in college basketball.

The Rebels average 105.7 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!