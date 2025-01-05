Memphis vs North Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) on January 5, 2025 at FedExForum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Game time: 5:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. North Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (66%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Sunday's Memphis-North Texas spread (Memphis -8.5) or total (136.5 points).

Memphis vs. North Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Texas has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread, the Tigers have fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in six home games, and three times in four road games.

The Mean Green's winning percentage against the spread at home was .615 (8-5-0) last year. On the road, it was .700 (7-3-0).

Memphis vs. North Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win six times (85.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won two of three games when listed as at least -450 or better on the moneyline.

North Texas has won one of the three games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Mean Green have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Memphis vs. North Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 79.9 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (269th in college basketball). It has a +74 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game.

PJ Haggerty is fifth in the nation with a team-high 21.9 points per game.

North Texas is outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game, with a +140 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.7 points per game (318th in college basketball) and allows 57.9 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

North Texas' leading scorer, Atin Wright, is 422nd in the country, averaging 13.5 points per game.

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 148th in the nation, and are 2.0 more than the 31.6 their opponents record per contest.

Dain Dainja is 239th in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Mean Green are 336th in the country at 28.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 25.7 their opponents average.

Moulaye Sissoko's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Mean Green and rank 448th in the nation.

Memphis' 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 147th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 195th in college basketball.

The Mean Green's 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 53rd in college basketball.

