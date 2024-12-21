Memphis vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on December 21, 2024 at FedExForum.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (53.4%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Mississippi State-Memphis spread (Mississippi State -1.5) or over/under (150.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Mississippi State racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered six times in 15 opportunities at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Last season, the Tigers were 5-10-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-8-0 ATS (.385).

Mississippi State vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -125 or better by bookmakers this year.

Memphis has gone 5-1 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Tigers have a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (75%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 16.4 points per game (scoring 84.1 per game to rank 37th in college basketball while giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 97th in college basketball) and has a +180 scoring differential overall.

Josh Hubbard's 18 points per game lead Mississippi State and rank 68th in college basketball.

Memphis' +42 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.5 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 75.7 per outing (288th in college basketball).

Memphis' leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, ranks sixth in the country, scoring 22.4 points per game.

The 37 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 32nd in the nation, and are 5.3 more than the 31.7 their opponents record per contest.

KeShawn Murphy leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball action).

The Tigers record 32.3 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Dain Dainja leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball).

Mississippi State's 106 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 85.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

The Tigers' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 126th in college basketball, and the 94.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 262nd in college basketball.

