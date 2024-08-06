2024 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

So far this season, the Memphis Tigers have put up a record of 2-0. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Memphis 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Alabama Aug. 31 W 40-0 - - 2 Troy Sept. 7 W 38-17 Tigers (-18.5) 55.5 3 @ Florida State Sept. 14 - Seminoles (-6.5) 51.5 4 @ Navy Sept. 21 - - - 5 Middle Tennessee Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ South Florida Oct. 11 - - - 8 North Texas Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Memphis Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Tigers won 38-17 over the Troy Trojans. In that game against the Trojans, Seth Henigan had 161 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for the Tigers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 24 yards. In the running game, Mario Anderson totaled 125 rushing yards on 17 carries (7.4 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He added four catches for 23 yards. DeMeer Blankumsee accumulated four catches for 50 yards (12.5 per catch) against the Trojans.

Memphis Betting Insights

Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

