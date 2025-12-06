Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

The Houston Rockets (15-5) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the Dallas Mavericks (8-16) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 224.5 -375 +300

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65.6%)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 14-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 24 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 24 chances.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 10 times in 24 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in nine home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

At home, the Rockets exceed the total 44.4% of the time (four of nine games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 63.6% of games (seven of 11).

Dallas has been better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (6-8-0) this year.

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 14) than on the road (five of 10) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 9.1 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Amen Thompson averages 17.9 points, 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.2 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks receive 16 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

The Mavericks are getting 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Max Christie.

The Mavericks are getting 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

