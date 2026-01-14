Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, KFAA, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (27-13) visit the Dallas Mavericks (15-25) after winning three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1 226.5 -110 -106

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (51.6%)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 24-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 16-23-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 25 times.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 40 opportunities (45%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-9-0) than it has at home (10-7-0).

In home games, the Nuggets go over the total 58.8% of the time (10 of 17 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 65.2% of games (15 of 23).

This year, Dallas is 11-9-1 at home against the spread (.524 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-14-0 ATS (.263).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 21) than on the road (nine of 19) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.6 points, 4.6 boards and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 13.7 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 2.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.3 points, 1.7 assists and 6.2 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Max Christie averages 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.4 triples per game.

Brandon Williams averages 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is draining 43% of his shots from the floor.

