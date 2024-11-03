Mavericks vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 3

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (3-3) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on KFAA and FDSFL. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.

Mavericks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7 -110 -110 220 -110 -110 -330 +265

Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.4%)

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread two times this season (2-3-0).

The Magic have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over twice out of six chances this season.

The Magic have hit the over 83.3% of the time this season (five of six games with a set point total).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington averages 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 70.4% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Klay Thompson is averaging 15.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3 boards.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Suggs averages 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Magic are getting 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

The Magic are getting 8.2 points, 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Anthony Black.

