Mavericks vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 4

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (45-30) are heavily favored (by 12 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-40) on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 228 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -12 -108 -112 228 -108 -112 -670 +490

Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (80.4%)

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 43-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 28 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

This season, 35 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 76 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 76 opportunities (53.9%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-13-0) than it has at home (18-19-0).

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 37 home matchups (40.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 38 games (52.6%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed better at home (15-24-0) than on the road (13-24-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more frequently at home (25 of 39, 64.1%) than away (16 of 37, 43.2%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 boards.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 8 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Dejounte Murray provides the Hawks 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Clint Capela provides the Hawks 11.4 points, 10.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in league).

The Hawks are getting 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks are receiving 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

