Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a matchup against the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (250.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Stafford's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stafford vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.92

15.92 Projected Passing Yards: 248.72

248.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.36

7.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 40.0 fantasy points in 2023 (13.3 per game), Stafford is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 38th overall.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford completed 54.5% of his passes for 269 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions with seven rushing yards on the ground, good for 11.5 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.