Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers -- whose passing defense was ranked 20th in the league last season (222.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Stafford a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Stafford vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.32

14.32 Projected Passing Yards: 237.38

237.38 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.84

6.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 108.5 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in 2022, Stafford ranked 110th in the league and 30th at his position.

Stafford accumulated 14.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with zero interceptions.

In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Stafford accumulated 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-36 (75%), 272 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.

In his second-best game of the season, Stafford accumulated 17.4 fantasy points -- 22-of-33 (66.7%), 187 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 2 carries, -1 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Stafford accumulated 6.8 fantasy points -- 32-of-48 (66.7%), 254 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills), Stafford finished with 7.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-41 (70.7%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers allowed at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, San Francisco allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the 49ers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, San Francisco gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass D, the 49ers gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against San Francisco last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Last year, the 49ers defense didn't allow a player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

Against San Francisco last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the 49ers last year.

