Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers -- whose passing defense was ranked 20th in the league last season (222.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Is Stafford a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!
Stafford vs. 49ers Game Info
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 14.32
- Projected Passing Yards: 237.38
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.43
- Projected Rushing Yards: 6.84
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05
Projections provided by numberFire
Stafford 2022 Fantasy Performance
- With 108.5 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in 2022, Stafford ranked 110th in the league and 30th at his position.
- Stafford accumulated 14.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with zero interceptions.
- In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Stafford accumulated 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-36 (75%), 272 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.
- In his second-best game of the season, Stafford accumulated 17.4 fantasy points -- 22-of-33 (66.7%), 187 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 2 carries, -1 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
- Stafford accumulated 6.8 fantasy points -- 32-of-48 (66.7%), 254 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.
- In his second-worst game of the season (Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills), Stafford finished with 7.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-41 (70.7%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.
New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.
49ers Defensive Performance
- Against San Francisco last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The 49ers allowed at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.
- Through the air last season, San Francisco allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- In the passing game, the 49ers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Through the air, San Francisco gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.
- In terms of pass D, the 49ers gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.
- Against San Francisco last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Last year, the 49ers defense didn't allow a player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.
- Against San Francisco last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.
- One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the 49ers last year.
Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.