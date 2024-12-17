Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a matchup versus the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (193.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Stafford vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 235.72

235.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.41

1.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.75

8.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 25th overall, as he has posted 199.4 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

In his last three games, Stafford has compiled 44.6 fantasy points (14.9 per game), connecting on 53-of-81 throws for 663 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 21 rushing yards on eight carries.

Stafford has posted 91.6 fantasy points (18.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,201 yards on 95-of-144 passing, with 10 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the New England Patriots, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

New York has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.