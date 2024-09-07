menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Matthew Stafford 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Matthew Stafford 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Stafford posted 243.3 fantasy points last season, 15th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams QB is currently the 20th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points243.31815
2024 Projected Fantasy Points275.32120

Matthew Stafford 2023 Game-by-Game

Stafford picked up 23.7 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Seahawks14.524-for-38334000
Week 249ers14.034-for-55307120
Week 3@Bengals11.518-for-33269120
Week 4@Colts16.227-for-40319110
Week 5Eagles16.921-for-37222200
Week 6Cardinals13.215-for-24226100
Week 7Steelers14.014-for-29231110
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Stafford racked up 3,965 passing yards (264.3 per game) with a 62.6% completion percentage last year (326-of-521), while throwing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Stafford's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Puka Nacua1601051486616
Cooper Kupp9559737518
Tyler Higbee704749525

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup