Matthew Stafford 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Stafford posted 243.3 fantasy points last season, 15th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams QB is currently the 20th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 243.3 18 15 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 275.3 21 20

Matthew Stafford 2023 Game-by-Game

Stafford picked up 23.7 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 14.5 24-for-38 334 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 14.0 34-for-55 307 1 2 0 Week 3 @Bengals 11.5 18-for-33 269 1 2 0 Week 4 @Colts 16.2 27-for-40 319 1 1 0 Week 5 Eagles 16.9 21-for-37 222 2 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 13.2 15-for-24 226 1 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 14.0 14-for-29 231 1 1 0 View Full Table

Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Stafford racked up 3,965 passing yards (264.3 per game) with a 62.6% completion percentage last year (326-of-521), while throwing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Stafford's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Puka Nacua 160 105 1486 6 16 Cooper Kupp 95 59 737 5 18 Tyler Higbee 70 47 495 2 5

